A select few mid-valley schools reopen for in-person instruction after Labor Day

As the majority of the mid-valley dives into an unprecedented first semester of distance learning, some schools approached the first day of school as close to the old-fashioned way as coronavirus pandemic precautions would allow.

“There’s nothing like talking to real people,” said Lifegate Christian School Principal Charlie Cline. “This is just a year to be flexible.”

The private Harrisburg school and one small public school district in the area reopened its doors to some, if not all, students for in-person learning on Tuesday. Administrators at another private school that’s physically back in session, East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon, did not respond to requests for comment on its reopening strategy.

While attempting to do virtual instruction after schools shut down in March, Cline said, many parents had a “my kids can’t do this” moment. Luckily for the 30-year veteran private school instructor, Cline’s student population is small enough — around 10 students were enrolled as of Tuesday morning — to accommodate many of the Oregon Department of Education reopening requirements without many sacrifices.

“We’re almost small enough to just be (considered) a small family gathering at your house,” Cline said.