A select few mid-valley schools reopen for in-person instruction after Labor Day

As the majority of the mid-valley dives into an unprecedented first semester of distance learning, some schools approached the first day of school as close to the old-fashioned way as coronavirus pandemic precautions would allow.
“There’s nothing like talking to real people,” said Lifegate Christian School Principal Charlie Cline. “This is just a year to be flexible.”
The private Harrisburg school and one small public school district in the area reopened its doors to some, if not all, students for in-person learning on Tuesday. Administrators at another private school that’s physically back in session, East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon, did not respond to requests for comment on its reopening strategy.
While attempting to do virtual instruction after schools shut down in March, Cline said, many parents had a “my kids can’t do this” moment. Luckily for the 30-year veteran private school instructor, Cline’s student population is small enough — around 10 students were enrolled as of Tuesday morning — to accommodate many of the Oregon Department of Education reopening requirements without many sacrifices.
“We’re almost small enough to just be (considered) a small family gathering at your house,” Cline said.
According to ODE, Lifegate can reopen due to the following baseline metrics: fewer than 75 students are enrolled there, Linn County’s COVID-19 case rate is fewer than 30 for every 100,000 residents, the county’s test positivity rate has been less than 5% for the last seven days in a three-week period, and no students or school staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
Cline added that, although Lifegate students are from anywhere between Harrisburg and Eugene this year, the risk for community spread of the coronavirus is small because the school does not bus its students and doesn’t currently have a lunch program.
“It really is a rural school in the middle of larger communities, so it’s a great opportunity to be here,” Cline said. Since the ODE requirements can be so trying for larger school districts, “a lot of them just went, ‘No, we’ll go distance.’”
Slightly larger facilities, like those of the Central Linn School District in Halsey, had to take a split approach to the first day back.
The two-school district opened the doors to its kindergarten through third-grade classes, while fourth-graders up to high school seniors had to start off online.
Teachers at Central Linn Elementary spent the day conferencing with pupils and their parents one at a time, welcoming them through hallways with temperature-check stations and showing them to their new Plexiglas-outfitted classrooms.
Principal Robyn Bailey said she’s confident in her grade school’s ability to comply with ODE’s guidelines — and if all else fails, she hopes for a “seamless transition” to 100% distance learning this time around.
“I think we’ve been ready since March to come back,” she said. “It’s been a long wait.”
While the kinks of distance learning are still being ironed out, Cline said, large schools and universities should also prioritize finding out “what families are valuing” and, therefore, better establish what traditional practices can be amended.
“We have to think that everyone could be vulnerable,” he said. "It’s a great opportunity to practice putting others first. We’re a faith-based school. But we’re going to follow the rules because the Bible teaches us that.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.