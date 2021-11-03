Albany Options School has built ... a construction program

When AOS Principal Mark Hannan asked Diaz if he would like to become a teacher, Diaz knew exactly what he wanted to do.

“He saw in me what I never saw in myself,” Diaz said.

Diaz has the workroom set up into stations, and students spend two weeks learning from hands-on projects and three weeks learning from a book to get the technical aspects down. The students learn carpentry, plumbing, roofing, electrical skills, painting and more. Some have even started to fix their sinks and toilets at home using the knowledge they get at school.

Diaz said another rewarding part of the program is watching the kids bond with their parents over shared skill sets and experiences.

There are 38 students in the program, and Diaz hopes it will grow every year. He runs an Instagram account for the class, @cteconstructiontrade, where he posts pictures and videos of students working on projects and highlights their progress.

“Eventually I want to have the kids running the show,” he said.