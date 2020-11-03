Alsea voters narrowly favor school construction bond measure

The Alsea School District, by a margin of 14 votes, may have secured funding for renovations and facility additions through a ballot measure in the general election.
Measure 2-129 asked voters whether the district should issue $2.1 million in general obligation bonds, with the money being repaid from property taxes. Affected property owners would pay an additional $1 per $1,000 of assessed value until the bond is repaid.
Based on unofficial Benton County election results as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 299 voters were in favor of the measure, while 285 were against it.
The money would pay for new instructional spaces, a weight room with after-hours community access and a covered bus waiting area as well as a remodeled shop facility, lunchrooms, restrooms, bus repair facility, track and more.
If the measure passes, the state will grant the district $1.7 million that would also go toward construction.
