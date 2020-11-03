Alsea voters narrowly favor school construction bond measure

The Alsea School District, by a margin of 14 votes, may have secured funding for renovations and facility additions through a ballot measure in the general election.

Measure 2-129 asked voters whether the district should issue $2.1 million in general obligation bonds, with the money being repaid from property taxes. Affected property owners would pay an additional $1 per $1,000 of assessed value until the bond is repaid.

Based on unofficial Benton County election results as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 299 voters were in favor of the measure, while 285 were against it.

The money would pay for new instructional spaces, a weight room with after-hours community access and a covered bus waiting area as well as a remodeled shop facility, lunchrooms, restrooms, bus repair facility, track and more.

If the measure passes, the state will grant the district $1.7 million that would also go toward construction.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.