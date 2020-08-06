Corvallis board votes to strike Hoover, Jefferson and Wilson school names, begin renaming process

“I think expediency and enough deliberation are both important on issues,” said Board Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuh in a phone call with the Gazette-Times on Wednesday. “I also want to honor the emotional labor from students that ‘I would not be heard in the last century’ … because of their identities.”

Board member Terese Jones said she pored over each email and essentially categorized them by the writer being pro-, against- and neutral to name changes. The emails from those who were in favor of change, she said, shared the key characteristics of being “forward thinking” and recognizing an immediate gain for minority children. Strikingly, others were simply opposed to change in general.

“One group is plainly saying, ‘These names are bad for us,’ and one group is saying ‘We don’t want you to change this,’” Jones said. “And those are very different reasons.”

Fellow member Sarah Finger McDonald said some messages against changing school names claimed that the Board wanted to erase history, to which she disagreed.