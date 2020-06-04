Corvallis' College Hill holds drive-up graduation for class of 2020

Bryant Poot-Romero, decked out in black and gold regalia, posed for pictures with family outside of their SUV.

“I’m really looking forward to honestly just handing that diploma over to my parents,” he said on the phone Wednesday. “It’s been kind of a bumpy road … and I wasn’t sure if I could give them that pleasure.”

Poot-Romero said he plans on going to Linn-Benton Community College to continue his studies, and hopes to one day become a dual-immersion teacher. Spanish was his first language and he said his teachers at College Hill inspired him to take after them.

When he was enrolled at CHS, he did bare-minimum work. “I would only do work in school. I would never do homework. My grades were actually really bad and that’s what got me into College Hill. If I would have stayed at CHS, I honestly don’t think I would have graduated.”

Then, in the second semester of his sophomore year, he started his journey at College Hill, where he ended up averaging all As and Bs.

“It was obviously new to me. It takes time and patience to get adapted to it,” he said. But at College Hill, “you learn at your own pace, you work at your own pace — your progress literally depends on you.”