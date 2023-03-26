On Feb. 28 Mid-Valley Media published an article detailing why a group of Corvallis middle school teachers walked out on the job midday, and the response from the administration. The story did not quote any teacher because the union strongly urged them not to talk to the media.

But they could not stay silent.

The story relayed how eight teachers walked out of Linus Pauling Middle School in frustration over how the school district handles — or rather doesn't — student misbehavior.

In an interview with Mid-Valley Media, Superintendent Ryan Noss stated that “some students have been more aggressive in language, and, in a couple of instances, physically.”

It was the “couple of instances” part that sparked around 10 teachers and administrators to reach out to Mid-Valley Media and share their observations of misbehavior in the schools. MVM has agreed to mask their identities out of fear of retaliation.

“It’s so insulting,” one teacher said. “When we see ‘a couple,’ it's astonishingly misleading. It indicates they're not taking these situations seriously and that nothing's going to change.”

It turns out the number of instances in which a student was physically aggressive at school is far more than “a couple.” Between Sept. 7 and March 10, Cheldelin and Linus Pauling middle schools reported a combined 93 instances of physical aggression, according to Kim Nelson, executive assistant to the superintendent.

The district defines physical aggression as “actions involving serious physical contact where injury may occur — hitting, fighting, pushing/shoving, punching, hitting with an object, kicking, hair-pulling and scratching."

On Feb. 10, student behavior escalated to a new level when a child physically assaulted a principal at Cheldelin Middle School.

Charges against the student, who lives across the county line, have been filed in Linn County, fourth-degree attempted assault and third-degree criminal mischief, according to Tori Lynn, juvenile director for the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

The group of teachers who spoke with Mid-Valley Media identified a few ways in which the administration could truly support them on the job, and these demands differ from the suggestions the district offered in February.

The district’s response to these new demands indicates that the teachers’ concerns may no longer be falling on deaf ears.

The daily reality

One teacher described his job as “constantly putting out fires.” The biggest issue, he said, is that there is no protocol for when a student acts out violently in class.

He and other teachers will send a violent student to the office, and oftentimes, the office will send that student right back during the same class period, even if the victim is still there.

“If a kid chokes another kid and comes back and chokes another kid and then another kid, at what point is this not a safe environment for our kids?” one teacher said.

When dealing with student behavior, the Corvallis School District uses a model called Positive Behavior Interventions and Support. Otherwise known as PBIS, the method is a proactive approach used to promote positive behavior through prevention, not punishment.

Teachers districtwide, and specifically at the middle school level, have voiced that there needs to be some form of punishment for these students to maintain a safe classroom environment for themselves and other students.

Students are rarely suspended, the teachers said, and the district does not offer an alternate education program at the middle school level to house students who are too challenging for teachers to manage in a full classroom.

“At times it feels like we have no power to help our kids,” one teacher said. “Kids need to feel safe at school, and the student who was targeted, harassed or treated badly needs to also feel safe at school.”

Another issue is the lack of communication about students who have behavioral issues, the teachers said. In one instance, a student who assaulted a teacher was moved to another class, and the second teacher was not informed of the violence that had precipitated the move.

“The next day, he threw a chair at me,” he said.

New teachers don’t have adequate support from the administration, either, the teachers said. One veteran described checking in on a new teacher, who had a student act out violently in his classroom, and supporting him when he broke down emotionally.

“Now it's my job to go find him coverage for the next couple of classes,” he said. “This is a first-year teacher who is already going to lose their passion for teaching.”

Educational assistants are a huge help, the teachers said, but they provide one-on-one support to students with extreme behavior instead of addressing multiple students with less extreme behavior challenges.

The educational assistants are the ones who end up getting assaulted more often than anyone in the building, the teachers said, and they’re not paid nearly enough.

“We have educational assistants who signed up for the job to work with students, and they're no longer doing that,” one teacher said. “They are one-on-one assistants for extreme behaviors, and they're not certified to do that job. We are asking them to do work that is impossible to do.”

District response

After the teacher walkout at Linus Pauling, Noss and other district administrators met with around 30 teachers and nonteaching staff from both middle schools to discuss ways in which the district could support them.

Noss said those supports included a stronger district presence in schools, teacher trainings and looking at school-reported data to determine the best way to move forward.

But the teachers said they don’t need more training; they need an adequate response from the district when students become violent in their classrooms.

“We have awesome veteran teachers who know what they're doing,” one teacher said. “This is about the district's inability to respond appropriately to violence in our schools that is getting more and more extreme.”

Student behavior issues were bad before the COVID-19 pandemic, the teachers said, but now a lot more kids are traumatized and stressed. And while students have been back in school for more than a year now, the teachers said the pandemic-related behavioral issues are still as fresh as they were in 2021.

Whenever they raise these concerns with the district, the teachers said, they are made to feel as if they are blaming kids for being kids.

“They want to ignore it because it doesn't feel good, and it doesn't fit their privileged narrative,” one teacher said. “And when you push back on it, you're shamed and basically talked down to and told that you're on the wrong track.”

Demands

So, what could the district do to improve the working and learning conditions for teachers and students at the middle school level?

The teachers came up with five main points: clear consequences, more resources, reallocation of funds, an alternate education program and transparency.

The hope is that with clear consequences, students will want to avoid acting out toward their peers and teachers.

Rather than a districtwide behavior protocol, staff at both Corvallis middle schools work to individualize student schedules and support students in skills they need to develop, Noss said in an email.

“This individualization is intended to keep students engaged at school and connected to their peers while acknowledging and addressing problematic behavior and skill development,” he said.

The teachers who spoke with Mid-Valley Media, however, believe this individualized style of addressing behavior may not be working.

“We have a certain level of behavior and culture where lashing out is the norm,” one teacher said. “It’s consistent, and it’s really swept under the rug.”

Resources and the reallocation of funds go hand in hand, as the teachers maintain that the district is investing money in all the wrong places.

Rather than invest money at the top — in administrators who do not impact kids or teachers — it would be more useful to hire additional staff in the schools, especially educational assistants and people who are certified in one-on-one assistance for extreme behavior students, they said.

An alternate education program would provide a space for students who are not succeeding in the traditional academic setting. There are 35 approved alternate education programs in the state, according to the Oregon Department of Education’s website.

This type of program may already be in the works, according to a response from Noss. He said Kim Johnson, the middle school coordinator, is leading a work group of teachers and administrators planning a “continuum of support,” including alternative education options at the middle school level.

Finally, teachers are asking for more transparency from district and school administrators around the reality of student behavior in schools.

“When you fail to address something you believe to be a small problem, which it's not, it speaks to everybody,” one teacher said. “We know what is occurring, and this is not accurate.

"We feel like folks can do better. But will they?”

