Corvallis public school students to stay home until January, superintendent announces

Corvallis students will not be returning to district schools until at least January, according to a district-wide email by district Superintendent Ryan Noss on Wednesday.

This development and three adopted resolutions regarding Indigenous Peoples’ Day, budget, and a land trade with Philomath were discussed in the School Board’s meeting on Thursday night.

New in-person return date

Noss announced Wednesday that in-person schooling will resume on Jan. 4 rather than the originally intended date of Oct. 19.

In the summer, Noss’ back-to-school plan for hybrid students — those who did not opt into the online-only option — was that they would return to classrooms on the 19th after a six-week waiting period from the first day of school to monitor the ever-changing risk of the coronavirus in Benton County.

“It’s disappointing to share that because we obviously would prefer to have students in school,” Noss said during the Board meeting. “The announcements are never easy to make. There’s disappointment. But I also think it’s important that we share with the community that information in such a way that it manages expectations and lets people know that this is where we’re going to be for quite some time.”