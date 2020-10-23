Corvallis School Board agrees to additional 1% in teacher pay for new year

Noss added that he’s proud of the communication between the district and its staff to come to the agreement, which will help in “maintaining the focus on school days and a strong workforce.”

Board member Vince Adams, who served as a liaison between the board and the CEA in negotiations, said school days were an important factor because they can be leveraged for maintaining costs.

“If you cut (school) days, then you can shave money from the budget,” Adams said in a phone call with the Gazette-Times on Friday. “But that also cuts seat time from kids.”

Between the district leadership and teachers, Adams said, the focus from the outset was reducing the financial uncertainties’ impact on kids.

“We’re making sure we’re not balancing the budget on the backs of kids,” he said. “It was a challenging negotiation.”

Adams added a “hats off” to district teachers for their ability to transition fully to distance learning so far this school year and said he wished the pay adjustment could have been more substantial.