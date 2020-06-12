Corvallis School Board approves $350 million budget, still planning COVID-19 back-ups for upcoming school year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Despite expected shortfalls in state funding due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corvallis School Board approved a $352 million budget for the 2020-21 school year in a unanimous vote Thursday night.

Because of a legal requirement that a budget had to be passed by July 1, the board moved ahead even though the district is still grappling with significant financial uncertainties.

“We don’t have any newer or better information in terms of what our revenue is going to look like next year,” said district finance and operations director Olivia Meyers Buch. “We’re having to do some planning, but we don’t know necessarily yet.”

Superintendent Ryan Noss said in a statement within the proposed budget that factors beyond the district’s control will alter revenue more than ever this year.

“As we anticipate revenue shortfalls, we are working to develop contingency plans that can be implemented in the event of a substantial loss of funding,” he said. “Combined with federal stimulus funds and the potential deployment of state and district reserves, these plans will help us respond with flexibility to move quickly as the economic story in Oregon continues to unfold.”