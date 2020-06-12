Corvallis School Board approves $350 million budget, still planning COVID-19 back-ups for upcoming school year

Despite expected shortfalls in state funding due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corvallis School Board approved a $352 million budget for the 2020-21 school year in a unanimous vote Thursday night.
Because of a legal requirement that a budget had to be passed by July 1, the board moved ahead even though the district is still grappling with significant financial uncertainties.
“We don’t have any newer or better information in terms of what our revenue is going to look like next year,” said district finance and operations director Olivia Meyers Buch. “We’re having to do some planning, but we don’t know necessarily yet.”
Superintendent Ryan Noss said in a statement within the proposed budget that factors beyond the district’s control will alter revenue more than ever this year.
“As we anticipate revenue shortfalls, we are working to develop contingency plans that can be implemented in the event of a substantial loss of funding,” he said. “Combined with federal stimulus funds and the potential deployment of state and district reserves, these plans will help us respond with flexibility to move quickly as the economic story in Oregon continues to unfold.”
Buch said the state has been allocated money through the federal CARES Act and may be able to get reimbursed for COVID-19-related spending through FEMA. She also mentioned looking at procurement of necessities like personal protective equipment at the state level.
The state doesn’t have all the federal funds in hand yet, she said, but will have more information about how the money will be spent in late July.
In the meantime, the board adopted a $351,877,616 budget that includes a $96,718,363 general fund and $190,917,879 capital projects fund.
The general fund is seeing a 10.5% uptick from the previous school year, primarily due to the Student Success Act, according to the district. The capital projects fund is the remainder of the $199.9 million bond project Corvallis residents voted for in May 2018.
Overall, the budget has increased by 0.6% compared to last school year.
The budget was developed based on the statewide permanent property tax rate ($4.4614 per $1,000 of assessed value) and the local voter-approved option levy ($1.50 per $1,000). It also includes $13,079,018 toward the repayment of the facilities bond.
According to Noss, the budget proposal assumes that education funding in Oregon will remain at levels originally adopted by the Legislature in 2019 and that funding from the Student Success Act will not be affected.
“However,” Noss said, “we know that the economic impact of the COVID‐19 pandemic will likely reduce projected revenue in the final year of the biennium and that the State School Fund (primarily funded through state income tax) could be disproportionately impacted for the 2020‐21 fiscal year.”
Although all of the details haven’t yet been ironed out, Buch confirmed that the district so far has implemented a hiring freeze and has begun planning potential “non-classroom” budget reductions (i.e. facilities, maintenance, technology). The district hasn’t had any furloughs and didn’t budget for them, but she didn’t rule them out, either.
“Right now it’s not part of the plan,” Buch said, “but I also think that could change.”
These are just some challenges Noss described as still being mysteries.
“These are moving targets and substantial challenges as we are making decisions for future years without currently knowing all the answers,” he said. “This year will mark a chapter in our lives that includes a roller coaster of emotions and experiences, but we are in this together and doing what is best for all students will continue to inform our decision‐making as we navigate this new normal.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.