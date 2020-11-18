Corvallis School Board increases representation on BIPOC caucus of state board association

“It’s exciting because it allows me to reach out more to communities in those areas, to other school board members of color in particular,” Whitebear said. “It’s still a relatively newer caucus, but OSBA is not new and school board members of color aren’t necessarily new either.”

According to Al-AbdRabbuh, the OSBA caucus also works closely with the Oregon Legislature’s Black, Indigenous and People of Color Caucus to align how they advocate for policies throughout the state.

“It’s great that Sami is representing the state too,” Whitebear added. “It’s really cool that both of us are able to help our local community in that capacity.”

Al-AbdRabbuh said it’s important for students and staff to feel included, which requires closing the equity gap that disadvantages people of color.

“It’s important for me that each one of us has a unique story to be told,” he said. “We need to make sure that every student feels like they belong. (The new position) means for me that our strengths and our stories, experiences and expertise are being shared and our voices are being heard.”

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.