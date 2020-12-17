Corvallis school renaming task force expected to conclude meetings in mid-January

The task force reviewing new names for Corvallis school buildings will extend its meeting schedule into January, the group decided Tuesday.

The Corvallis School Renaming Task Force sought further input from the public last week after publishing its list of top 20 school name contenders on the district website. The names are meant for Husky, Jaguar and Wildcat elementary schools, which were previously named for U.S. presidents associated with racist practices or beliefs. The Corvallis School Board voted to remove those names in August.

It has not yet been decided whether any of the other 17 district-owned buildings will also be renamed, said task force consultant Melanie Quaempts in an email to the Gazette-Times on Thursday.

“The team appreciated all the student and public input that came and asked to extend the timeline by two meetings to have enough time to review all the information that came in over these past two weeks and time to discuss,” Quaempts said.

The two meetings will be held on Jan. 5 and 12, with no extensions expected after the latter, Quaempts said.