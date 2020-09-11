Corvallis schools to establish diverse task force for renaming district facilities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beginning Monday, Corvallis community members will be able to make their case for why they should help review, and potentially change, the names of the city’s schools.

Now that the Corvallis School Board has stricken the names of three former presidents from its schools, it has begun discussions as to what will replace those names and who will further review other district building names. A School Renaming Task Force membership application will go live Monday on the Corvallis School district’s website and will be available for seven days, until Sept. 21.

“The main thing that we’ll want to know is why a person would want to serve and participate on the task force,” said district spokeswoman Brenda Downum. “We really want to have multiple perspectives for the process.”

The applications will be available online-only in English and Spanish. According to the group’s charter, the district plans to appoint nine to 15 diverse residents, students, parents, school staff and social justice experts. Downum said applicants will be asked to disclose their race and why they’d be a good fit for the task force. Appointees will be notified by the end of the month, and their first meeting will be held virtually during the first week of October.