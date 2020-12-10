Corvallis task force narrows school name suggestions to top 20

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The committee reviewed all of them, plus the committee had names that they brought forward themselves,” said Wenaha Group consultant and task force facilitator Melanie Quaempts. “There were also names that were submitted directly to the School Board that were given to the superintendent and then given to us. Then the committee narrowed that first list down to 38, and from 38 they narrowed that down to 20.”

The task force filters its suggestions through six criteria, emphasizing names that: evoke inspiration, reflect commitments to social justice, represent women (after whom no building is currently named), honor local indigenous history, show the community’s “connection to place,” and reject white dominance.

“Through the lens of the criteria provided by the School Board, all of those suggestions were reviewed,” Downum said. “For example, some of the suggestions were about trees. Unless there was some specific way that a tree suggestion fit into the criteria, those names did not make it through.”