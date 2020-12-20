Corvallis woman celebrated as substitute of the year

“I was really impressed because I asked her, ‘Could you do these dates?’” Corder said of their first meeting. “And her response back to me was, ‘Well, why don't we try this one day and we'll see if I'm a good fit?’ That, right away, just told me ... she was going to do a really good job. It really meant something to her — the job she was doing.”

Almost four years later, the coronavirus pandemic hit and work was no longer plentiful.

“I went to the school on Friday the 13th (of March) and was told that schools had been closed,” she said. Suddenly, with only tutoring gigs available, she was only seeing around 10 hours of work per week.

Fortunately for her, Hummer was recently hired as a third grade teacher at Monroe Grade School.

“Substituting is awesome because every day there’s a new surprise,” she said. But she’s looking forward to “not getting up at 5:30 to see where the jobs are and feeling like you’re competing with so many other people.”

A substitute no more, Hummer said she’s curious to see who will win the award next year, especially due to the pandemic’s drastic changes to the 2020-2021 school year.

“Anybody that can keep up with the technology,” she said, “they deserve it.”

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.