One of the unlikely heroes — at least, the way author-journalist Michael Lewis puts it in his 2021 book "Premonition" — of the pandemic will be the keynote speaker for Oregon State University's Class of 2023 graduation.

The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 17 at Reser Stadium on the Corvallis campus.

Charity Dean was the No. 2 public health officer in California when sketchy reports emerged from China about the novel coronavirus. She and a ragtag group of experts, although none virologists or epidemiologists and known among themselves as "the wolverines," worked together to make sense of the news, Lewis writes.

Having experience with prior epidemics, the group concluded that the difference between a virus out of control and thousands of lives saved would be how fast social distancing, masking and work-from-home orders could be issued. So, they leaned on Dean to take action in California when leadership in Washington, D.C., seemed lacking.

Dean served as co-chair of the California Testing Task Force, which executed a strategy to rapidly scale up COVID-19 testing. In that position, she also provided strategic direction and oversight for the Center for Health Care Quality and led public health and health care policy development and implementation for Californians, according to a news release from OSU.

Now in the private sector, she is the CEO and founder of The Public Health Company, which provides a commercial-grade global biosecurity platform to empower enterprises and manage bio-risks at scale.

“We are honored that Dr. Dean will give OSU’s 2023 commencement address,” Jayathi Murthy, Oregon State’s president, said in a statement. “She is passionate about public service and has dedicated her life’s work to public health. These are attributes that will inspire and motivate graduates as they begin their lives beyond OSU.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Dean is from Junction City, and Lewis' book does not paint a flattering picture of her education or her church, where "'the elders said I was disobeying God's will because I wanted to go to a four-year college,'" Dean is quoted in the book.

She went to OSU as an undergraduate, and then Tulane University School of Medicine for her medical degree and a master of public health and tropical medicine, where the church chastised her for doing so well.

"'They told me I should be at the 50th percentile of my class. No better,'" she told Lewis.