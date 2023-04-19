“If I’m not good, you shouldn’t be good.”

That’s the philosophy MaryEtta Callier-Wells, a Portland-based educator with a New Orleans heart, charges others to live by. Through her interactive and compassionate conversations about supporting families of color, Callier-Wells has the ability to transform a room full of strangers into a family within an hour.

Mid-Willamette Valley residents had two opportunities this week to participate in one of these open, heartfelt talks about listening and respecting others. On Tuesday evening, April 18, 20 community members gathered at the Corvallis Museum to schmooze and learn how to grow as educators and leaders at an event put on by the Linn Benton NAACP.

Evee Lawler attended Tuesday’s talk with a “learning mindset,” she said. She is studying to be a social worker and is interested in learning to support children from marginalized groups who are experiencing poverty.

Others came because they want to be more mindful educators, family members and community allies. While the talk was titled “The State of Black and Brown Families in the Mid-Valley,” the event was for people of all backgrounds.

As Callier-Wells puts it, she likes to make people feel uncomfortable, because being uncomfortable is the best place to be.

“Fear is something that can help you to grow,” she said.

On Wednesday, April 19, Callier-Wells spoke at Linn-Benton Community College's Albany campus to those who work with children and families. Participating organizations included Oregon Head Start, Linn Together, Strengthening Rural Families, Parenting Success Network, Young Roots Oregon and many more.

From New Orleans, Callier-Wells likes to bring a little of the “70118” wherever she goes. This means lots of gumbo references, mardi gras music and Southern friendliness.

“She deposits her graceful spirit in you, and it stays with you,” said Nina Petrovich, who works with the Parenting Success Network. “Her capacity to connect with people transcends cultural barriers. There are very few people like that in the world.”

Petrovich first heard Callier-Wells speak six years ago when she moved to Oregon. Also from the South, Petrovich said she felt isolated when she moved to the Pacific Northwest — until she met Callier-Wells.

“She wraps us up in warmth,” she said.

Callier-Wells challenges those who attend her talks to leave a different person than who they were when they walked in. She asks people to “listen out loud” and find themselves in all they do.

Abigail McCallum works with the Healthy Families program at Old Mill Center, and she walked away taking to heart Callier-Wells’ advice to be an active listener at all times.

“It’s going to make me more empathetic and grow as a person,” McCallum said.

Shauna Tominey, the principal investigator for the Oregon Parenting Education Collaborative, said the mid-valley is in desperate need of community building, and Callier-Wells has the knowledge and experience to help make that happen.

“Having conversations like these with a tremendous educator opens the door to having these conversations in our community,” Tominey said, “and it builds compassion for one another.”

