LBCC names new finance vice president

Sheldon Flom has been named Linn-Benton Community College's new vice President of Finance and Operations, according to an announcement made Friday by the institution.

Flom takes over for Dave Henderson, who retired in December. He will begin his duties on Feb. 10.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I am delighted that Sheldon is joining Linn-Benton Community College," LBCC President Greg Hamann in a press release. "He brings an ideal blend of experience as a business manager, commitment to higher education, and passion for student success to the table.”

Flom has nearly 25 years of financial leadership experience, including more than a decade of serving in chief financial officer roles at higher-education institutions. He is currently the vice president for finance and business at Desert Research Institute in Nevada, and previously served as vice-president of administrative services for Western Wyoming Community College.

"LB is mission-driven and that mission is all about students and success — I pursued this opportunity because I really like that," Flom said in a statement. "I truly believe that everyone has a role in helping students succeed."