Lebanon district errs in its projected repayment rates

Property owners in Lebanon’s school district would save a little less paying back a proposed $20 million for repairs and renovations than the district reported on March 17 after it erred communicating an average homeowner’s yearly obligation.

The discounted bill comes in at $45.50 each year for a property owner with a home assessed at $175,000. That’s $5.25 less than the annual repayment initially pitched to voters but $4.97 more than the figures published by Lebanon Community School District on Thursday.

District officials had estimated a yearly additional bill of $50.75 in February when they sent the bond to the May 17 primary ballot. The district revised that down %20 to $40.53 in a news release issued Thursday to Mid-Valley Media after staff reportedly reran the projected taxpayer obligation based on updated 2022 tax valuations.

The district reissued the news release Friday with the updated annual repayment figure. Spokeswoman Susanne Stefani said district staff miscalculated the yearly obligation but not the tax rate at the heart of that estimate.

“Despite there being several people on the original draft,” Stefani said. “It’s literally an error.”

Tax rate dropped from 29 cents in 2021 to 26 cents for every $1,000 of property each month in the district — $45.50 for that average $175,000 property and %10 more than the Thursday projection.

The proposed bond would replace leaking roofs and seizure-prone air-conditioning equipment at schools and renovate Lebanon Community Pool — owned by the school district, but operated by Lebanon Aquatics District.

If approved, Oregon would provide an additional $4.3 million.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.