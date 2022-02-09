Lebanon school district discusses health clinic — at last

Lebanon school officials met with parents — online — Tuesday night, Feb. 8, about what exactly a proposed health clinic at the high school would provide for students.

During the 1½-hour online meeting, some parents, whose identities weren't clear given the format, questioned who will pay for the clinic, for the bills of children visiting the clinic, and whether the clinic will provide its patients with abortions.

A common theme was control — control of children’s health records or whether parents have a say in when or why their children see a doctor.

One commenter called in to the web meeting from a privately held town hall where people had gathered hoping to have an in-person conversation with the district’s school board. They passed around a phone and demanded answers.

“Who is going to be responsible for these children because you went around the parents, and the parents have no recourse to come back on you?” asked the commenter. “Do we go after the school boards? Are the school boards going to have to carry extra insurance for this?”

Dana Kosmala, a physician with Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, said the partnership between that company, Obria Medical Clinics, and the district is still discovering exactly how interoperation between the schools and health providers will work.

Linn Benton Lincoln Education Service District banded together service and nonprofit organizations that support and aid children in the Lebanon area. That committee recommended in 2021 the district pursue a school-based health center, staffed and managed by local medical providers, backed by Oregon Health Authority funding.

Oregon Health Authority’s school-based health center program has seen 78 clinics installed in schools in 25 counties. Linn is one of 11 counties without an OHA-backed, in-school clinic.

“This isn’t new in Oregon,” Kosmala said. “We just have to learn how to do it.”

A person calling in questioned whether some of the ongoing need the district said a school-based clinic will address is from pandemic-related changes to socializing and school work.

“Figure that students are depressed,” the caller said.

Rachel Cannon, coordinator for the service district’s interconnected systems framework that made the suggestion, said that committee’s report showed large numbers of students need help with their mental health. Their data from 2019 showed one in 10 local high school juniors attempted suicide.

“We did have a need before the pandemic and thank you, whoever commented, it has increased exponentially through the pandemic,” she said.

Regarding the question of access, the district reports 84% of its students live in households classified at or below the poverty line. Yes, educators said, kids from grade schools would need a ride to access the clinic.

But siting the clinic at the high school gets medical aid closer to some children who are in need.

And specifically regarding abortions, Obria CEO Debbie Tracy said students will try to find access to abortions no matter what stance health providers take. Abortion providers in Oregon carry out chemical abortion, she added.

"There are 57 illegal websites where kids can go every day and order those pills," she said.

But all the same Tracy said the health providers staffing the school will sign a memorandum of understanding, explicitly outlining their intention to never provide abortions.

"We are a life-affirming medical clinic," she said.

The clinic would operate just like offices where physicians see children in Lebanon, but at the high school, Cannon said.

District Superintendent Bo Yates said the recommendation likely will have the school board's approval, adding he would be "very surprised if we weren’t supported,” he said.

Yates said the district won't pay anything for the clinic — OHA paid $90,000 for building renovations to site the clinic. Medical providers pay for and insure their services within the clinic.

"It is a no-cost clinic to the school district," he said.

Obria representatives said providers will eat the cost of care for students who can't afford care and bill insurance when they can.

“We love your kids. We want to be there for them. But if a student lets us bill insurance, then we will. A (screening for sexually transmitted diseases) alone is $150, and we would consider that minimal,” Hilary Tracy, medical director at Obria, said.

The district's next step is to sit down with OHA in March, when that agency will help the district on how to move forward.

“We have no plans beyond that meeting," district spokesperson Susanne Stefani. "The input of the stakeholders is integral to how we move forward."

