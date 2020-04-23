Linn-Benton kindergarten registration pivots online due to pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

School is out, but kindergarten registration is still a go.

May 1 is the first day parents in the area can sign their kids up for kindergarten at elementary schools. But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, what would typically be an in-person process has moved online.

"One of the highlights for our elementary staff is to personally welcome kindergarten families into our district," said Corvallis School District Assistant Superintendent Melissa Harder. "This year’s school closure and stay home order from Gov. Brown require that we move this process online this spring, in anticipation of welcoming our kindergarten students and families into our school buildings next fall.”

Parents of Corvallis children who will be 5 years old as of Sept. 1 can find registration information at https://bit.ly/CSDKinder or by calling 541-766-4857.

Children in Albany must also be 5 years old as of Sept. 1. Parents can find information on registering their child on the Greater Albany Public Schools district website at Albany.k12.or.us. Like the Corvallis district, GAPS has moved its process online. The district office can be reached at 541-967-4501.