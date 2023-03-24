Northeast Corvallis' Cheldelin Middle School will have a new principal beginning in the 2023-24 academic year.

Stephanne Seals will succeed current principal Jon Strowbridge, who will be the new Crescent Valley assistant principal and athletic director. Strowbridge has been the interim principal at Cheldelin since July 2022.

Seals has worked in public education for 28 years as a principal, learning coach and middle school teacher. She has worked for the Salem-Keizer and Wichita school districts, and most recently worked as the principal at North Albany Middle School.

She holds a bachelor of science degree in elementary education with a middle-level endorsement in social studies and a master of education degree in educational administration and supervision.

“Stephanne’s experience as a building administrator has equipped her with the knowledge and skills to implement school-wide systems that will be an asset to our Cheldelin staff and families,” Superintendent Ryan Noss said in a new release.

“She lights up when talking about middle schoolers and recognizes the great opportunity presented by helping to shape their education and futures.”