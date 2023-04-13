The Corvallis School District announced three new administrators who will begin their roles July 1. Lincoln Elementary and Linus Pauling Middle schools have new principals, and Linus Pauling also has a new assistant principal.

Chaundra Smith will be the new Lincoln Elementary principal, succeeding current principal Aaron Hale as he transitions to a school district in Utah. She has worked in public education for 26 years, most recently as a professional learning facilitator in Salem. Before that, she worked as a principal in Albany and a dual language instructional coach in Corvallis.

Superintendent Ryan Noss said in a press release how inspired he was by Smith’s story and commitment to being a bilingual educator.

Greg Hyde will be the new Linus Pauling principal, succeeding current principal Alicia Ward-Satey, who will retire at the end of the school year.

Currently, Hyde is the assistant principal at the middle school, which Noss said gives him a “deep understanding to inform the vision for the future of Linus Pauling.”

He has worked in public education for 29 years, with experience as a science teacher in Corvallis, Oregon City and Gordon County.

Caleea Kidder will succeed and work alongside Hyde as the assistant principal at Linus Pauling. She most recently worked as a human resources administrator at Greater Albany Public Schools. Before that, she worked as a principal, assistant principal and dean of students at various schools.

Kidder is bilingual in English and Spanish. Noss said her background in youth development supports her deep understanding of the social and emotional development of middle school students.

