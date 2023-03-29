Researchers at Oregon State University will help provide training and support for the early education workforce on how to best include children experiencing disabilities in classroom activities.

The university will partner with the Oregon Department of Education and the Early Learning Division in this holistic approach to enhance early education statewide.

In 2021, the Early Learning System Initiative was developed to increase early access to high-quality, professional learning opportunities and technical assistance for the early education workforce in Oregon. The collaborative will be funded by $4.4 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Studies have found that children with disabilities are less likely to be fully included in early learning environments. Additionally, children who are Black, Indigenous or Latinx are more likely to be suspended or expelled from these early childhood programs.

The collaborative aims to reduce these suspensions and expulsions by training and supporting staff who work with infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

Researchers at OSU’s Hallie E. Ford Center for Children and Families will research the current state of inclusion, and then develop a strategic plan to guide future work. They plan to create modules for regional trainers who will coach educators on these new methods.

Training will begin in fall 2023.

Being excluded from general education at a young age, either through discipline or restricted access, affects children as they go through the school system, according to data collected by Portland State University. These experiences can have “dramatic impacts” on their social and mental health, as well as their educational and economic outcomes.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Meredith Villines, an early childhood specialist with ODE, said this collaboration will empower providers to use preventative strategies around the expulsion of children who have been systematically excluded from education before, during and after the pandemic.

“It’s an unprecedented effort to streamline funding to improve outcomes for systematically excluded children, especially children experiencing disability,” she said.