OSEA classified staff to get raise in Corvallis

The Corvallis School Board voted to give the district's non-teaching staff a 2.5% raise starting in December.

The board voted unanimously to provide the cost of living adjustment to employees in classified positions represented by the Oregon School Employees Association during its meeting Thursday.

According to the district's Director of Finance and Operations Olivia Meyers Buch, the hourly rate for OSEA members was increased by $1.50, resulting in increases between 3.6% and 13.6%. This year, members will see a 2.5% increase across the board.

"For us, it was the challenges of the economics of the time and, at the same time, continuing to work together to come up with a solution ... to try to address the needs of the association while knowing that our finances are tighter than they have been in quite some time," said Superintendent Ryan Noss.

On Oct. 22, the School Board voted to increase the pay for its teachers' union, the Corvallis Education Association, by 1% beginning in January on top of a July agreement to raise pay by 0.5%. That was compared to last year's total adjustment of 3.75%.