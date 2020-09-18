OSU careful of coronavirus for freshman move-in

Outside of Finley, freshman Carson Bittle finished unpacking his belongings with his sister and mother. Although he said he’s nervous that he won’t get as much joy out of doing the majority of his socializing online, “it’s nice to finally be here for real.”

“Nerves have been flying,” Bittle said. But, “It’s been a pretty good experience moving in and seeing campus.”

His mother Liz Rambo, an OSU almuna, said she was impressed by the move-in process and that she wishes it had been handled that way when she was a student in the 1980s.

“It was smooth as pie,” Rambo said. “It actually made me think, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if they had something like this every year?’”

Stroup said the university scheduled its move-ins by building and by room, so tests could be processed more efficiently. Also, next door neighbors have different arrival windows to encourage physical distancing. Wilson, Buxton and West residence halls also had move-ins Friday.

Tigard resident Chloe Reynolds, whose mom and dad helped haul her belongings into West Hall, said she’s happy to finally be out of the house.