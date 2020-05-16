OSU on-campus pharmacy to close in June, students launch petition against decision

That access, he said, is especially needed by marginalized university populations. The student pharmacy allows easier access to pre-exposure prophylaxis medication which helps prevent the spread of HIV. There are clinical pharmacists on duty who can prescribe birth control.

Triplett said the pharmacy also helps OSU’s international students overcome the language and cultural barriers that many medical establishments present.

“The pharmacy is very essential in providing them an introduction to how the United States healthcare system works,” he said.

Furthermore, the availability of an on-campus pharmacy was a factor in Triplett deciding whether to further his education at the OSU College of Pharmacy. Come June, he said, he and some of his peers will have to find a new job.

“The student pharmacy is very helpful in being able to provide experiential education to a decent amount of students,” he said. “It would make it a bit of a challenge for pharmacy students to get that education because they would have to go elsewhere.”

While the pharmacy sees its last days, there is no publicly known transition plan at this time. Clark said the university will "work very diligently to communicate that transition" once a plan becomes available.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

