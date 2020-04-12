Schools out: A comprehensive guide to what it means

The approach of spring traditionally signals a beginning. Students should be preparing for their final exams, playing spring sports, racing toward the finish line to the next grade level, graduation, and a new life outside the safety of school walls.
But classrooms around the state are closed. Practice fields sit empty behind locked gates. Field days won't happen. Graduations have been postponed or canceled. Proms are unlikely.
This year, spring brought about an abrupt, heartbreaking end.
Schools and their students had been hopeful of returning April 28 following an executive order issued by Gov. Kate Brown on March 12 closing all public schools in the state. The order was meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has been responsible for more than 20,000 deaths nationwide and more than 1,400 cases in Oregon.
But on April 8, Brown made a new announcement: Schools will stay closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Her decision sparked a wide range of emotions and an even larger swath of questions on topics such as graduation and academic integrity. Schools around the state, under Brown's order, will have to continue offering meals to students, engage in distance education and provide emergency childcare. Outside of those three areas, how each district complies will be largely locally driven, meaning that students in districts housed less than 30 miles from one another could see dramatically different approaches taken.
Here's a look at what we know about the changes to Oregon's school year.
Chain of command
Gov. Brown's authority allowed her to close schools statewide, but some critics have questioned why schools haven't done more to help students during the initial closure. In Oregon, schools must adhere to the direction given by their individual districts. Memorial Middle School in Albany, for example, must adhere to instruction from Greater Albany Public Schools, headed by superintendent Melissa Goff.
The Oregon Department of Education, a statewide organization, determines curriculum and graduation standards and holds authority over local school districts. Once Brown closed schools, the ODE became the reigning voice in guiding schools through the new requirements and incorporating Brown's orders. Brown has since ordered that some decisions, such as how to implement the logistics of distance learning, be locally driven. That means districts use state guidelines to complete a plan that works best for its local students with the resources within that community.
Graduation
Students will be able to graduate but not walk as scheduled. Under Brown's order, distance education will continue and seniors who were on track to graduate and had a passing grade in their courses as of March 13, will receive a final passing grade.
“We are pleased to know the path that will enable our seniors to graduate this year,” Goff said. “We are prepared to support our seniors and all students as we make this transition to distance learning through the end of the year.
The approach is uniform across other mid-valley districts, including Lebanon, Sweet Home, Philomath and Corvallis.
“This will allow students to maintain the GPAs that they had for all their other time in high school, which I think is important," said Corvallis Superintendent Ryan Noss. "This is our trying to account for all of those factors and maintain student GPA for courses taken. One of the things that for seniors is about 2% of their school career is in this window and that all their work has already been accomplished and happened.”
Students who were not on track to graduate prior to March 13 will receive individual plans. Brown encouraged districts to come up with "creative ways" for those students to find a path to graduation. Those new and creative ways to reach Oregon's 24 credit mandatory threshold for graduation can be administered up to Aug. 31, according to the Oregon Department of Education. Students who do complete their new altered requirements by Aug. 31 will still be included in the class of 2020.
Seniors in Corvallis and Albany will be hearing from their teachers, school officials said. Those who have not, can reach out to their respective district offices or schools.
And while students will be given a clear path to graduate, graduation ceremonies will remain out of reach. Brown did not expressly cancel those celebrations but strict social distancing policies are currently in place across the state that limit large gatherings.
Each district in the mid-valley has echoed the sentiment of districts throughout the state that note administrators will find a way to celebrate. For some districts it may mean postponing graduation until the middle of the summer while others are looking at virtual platforms. No decision has been made final by districts in Sweet Home, Lebanon, Corvallis, Philomath or Albany.
Distance learning
The time period between Brown's initial executive order that would have re-opened schools April 28 and her subsequent closure of all schools through the year was filled with uncertainty. Districts were required to provide supplemental educational opportunities that would not be graded and would not apply to credits. It left some parents attempting to home-school their children and others waiting for schools to open April 28.
After Brown's announcement that schools would be closed came the mandate that districts offer distance learning plans starting April 13. But distance learning, the state said, did not necessarily mean online learning.
In Corvallis, 90% of seniors have access to the internet and a device to use to log on. In Albany, just a short drive over the Willamette River, as many as 30% of students have no steady access to the internet. For the districts in between, the number varies, meaning the distance learning programs will vary as well.
Students in Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon were given Chromebooks and tablets to use during the school closure. In Albany, at least 800 computers were distributed, while Lebanon saw at least 350 devices go home with students.
But balancing school work amid a pandemic creates its own challenges regardless of internet access. Households with more than one student, for example, may see a first grader, middle schooler and high school senior all vying for access to the same device as well as parental guidance and attention. Parents, districts say, are also feeling the stress of taking on the role of teacher.
"It is a considerable shift, and the way we teach will be very different," Goff said. "We will have to remember that there are competing demands for families right now, and their priorities may rightly be on physical health, mental health, community service, and family dynamics rather than on education."
ODE released a draft sample of a distance learning day that, depending on the grade level, called for anywhere between 30 minutes and three hours of direct interaction with a teacher. Goff said that for GAPS, that may mean a phone call to each student with worksheets going out to elementary students and Google classroom-type interaction via the internet.
In Corvallis, distance learning has already started for middle and high school students. On Monday, elementary students will begin.
"The planning for distance learning is focusing on the district’s most vulnerable students and placing them at the center to make everything more equitable," said Melissa Harder, Corvallis assistant superintendent.
Distance learning also has created a challenging situation for teachers who are used to seeing their students five days a week, in-person in class.
“I really appreciated the shift that our staff has made so quickly from meeting at a school house to meeting through distance learning," said Noss. "I think that has been something that teachers didn’t anticipate they would ever need to do. At the same time we know that there are limitations to what can be done in a distance learning format. We’re focusing on the essentials of teaching and learning, but there are so many things that happen in a school that we can’t really replicate.”
While teachers and students continue to try to find their footing, Monday will mark the deadline set by ODE for districts to have a distance learning plan in place. Each district will communicate with families and post their plans online by that date.
Moving on
Students across Oregon will move onto the next grade level despite school closures. Second graders, for example, will have to engage in distance learning for the remaining academic year but will not be held back from third grade based specifically on their performance during the shutdown.
According to GAPS, teachers may focus on curriculum from the lost two months this spring, next fall or winter.
Each students' individual concerns and educational path can be discussed with their respective teachers and districts.
Childcare
Governor Brown ordered school districts to provide childcare for emergency or essential workers and healthcare industry employees. Those classes are limited to 10 children each and cannot be commingled. GAPS, for example, hopes to eventually have capacity for 60 children, in six groups of 10.
Essential workers, as defined by the state during the governor's "stay home, stay healthy" orders include a host of employees from grocery store clerks to journalists to paramedics and other emergency personnel.
As a subgroup of essential workers, essential healthcare workers, includes hospital and laboratory personnel, doctors, nurses, hospital administration, pharmacy employees and employees that manage health plans, billing and information. A second subgroup, first responders, includes personnel in emergency management, law enforcement, fire and corrections, 911 center employees and hazardous material responders. There are several other subgroups.
"Part of the challenge in communicating clearly on this topic is that a lot of the information and guidance comes from the early learning division which is charged with providing information about all child care for all essential workers statewide," Russ Buttram, GAPS transportation director said, relaying the district's plan that was current as of last week.
"From state guidance, school districts address only a small portion of that overall need. We are currently only able to provide support to essential healthcare workers and first responders. First responders were not originally included in our guidance from the state but have been recently added."
Districts will continue to grow their capacity and adhere to the governor's order via local decisions.
Funding & data
The closure of schools for just under three months will mean changes down the line as well. The 2019-2020 academic year may have an asterisk when it comes to data and funding.
Schools administer state testing throughout the year, mining it for data about specific groups of students, breaking it down from low-income to gifted, to race and gender. Without state testing, these data points will be lost. Some of the information helps in determining funding or further guidance from the state for schools.
"We have the same questions regarding future holes in data and requirements within the system for planning both internally in our district and with ODE," said GAPS Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan. "At this point we would rely on the internal measures that we have with benchmark testing and universal screeners, and we are lucky enough to have them across the system consistently K-8."
Noss said that data from 2020 will be limited.
“There will be, in the K-12 realm, … a one-year hiatus from accountability measures," he said.
In terms of state funding, the Oregon Legislature passed the Student Success Act during its last session that will see $2 billion additional dollars flow into classrooms through the implementation of a new tax on certain businesses. Districts have been compiling their plans for the funds, to be submitted to the state, for months.
But as COVID-19 continues to keep businesses closed or otherwise impacted by consumer habits, there are no clear answers on the funding.
"Yes, we have concerns about SSA funds and what that will or will not look like in the coming year," said GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky. "The financial impact of the coronavirus on school districts won't be known for some time. Given the inherent fiscal uncertainties Greater Albany will be very circumspect in estimating revenue for 2020-21 and beyond, an activity that will certainly include a prioritization of needs."
In Corvallis, Noss said the district has reserve funds but will be watching the financial impact of the virus closely.
“For us it's really paying attention to the economy," he said. "We know that there’ll be some support from federal dollars. Our state is really weighted toward income tax. So we know that with people out of work that has a big impact on us. We have to see the results from that; we’ll get a sense of … the implications but it will probably be in the fall before we understand the impact of this stay-at-home order and the impact to the economy. But I do anticipate that it will be an impact, no doubt.”
Parents with additional concerns or questions about the last months of the 2019-2020 school year can visit their respective district's website or contact the district office or school administration. Distance learning plans are due by April 13 and will be posted online as well.
