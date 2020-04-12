Schools out: A comprehensive guide to what it means

Noss said that data from 2020 will be limited.

“There will be, in the K-12 realm, … a one-year hiatus from accountability measures," he said.

In terms of state funding, the Oregon Legislature passed the Student Success Act during its last session that will see $2 billion additional dollars flow into classrooms through the implementation of a new tax on certain businesses. Districts have been compiling their plans for the funds, to be submitted to the state, for months.

But as COVID-19 continues to keep businesses closed or otherwise impacted by consumer habits, there are no clear answers on the funding.

"Yes, we have concerns about SSA funds and what that will or will not look like in the coming year," said GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky. "The financial impact of the coronavirus on school districts won't be known for some time. Given the inherent fiscal uncertainties Greater Albany will be very circumspect in estimating revenue for 2020-21 and beyond, an activity that will certainly include a prioritization of needs."

In Corvallis, Noss said the district has reserve funds but will be watching the financial impact of the virus closely.