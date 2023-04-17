Most Oregon State students will pay more in tuition next year, as the Board of Trustees on Friday, April 14 approved a 3.9% increase for returning students and a 4.4% increase for new undergraduate students in Corvallis and Bend.

The university will also increase financial aid funded by the university, with $95 million available for the 2023-24 academic year.

OSU President Jayathi Murthy said these decisions are made with student needs, inflation, state support and the financial cost of college education in mind.

“Decisions related to tuition and student fees are made with great care and sensitivity following months of evaluation and engagement with students and employees,” Murthy said in a statement.

The tuition increases apply to Oregon resident and nonresident students in Corvallis, Bend and those taking courses through Ecampus.

Increases range between 1.2% and 3.9% for continuing Ecampus undergraduates, depending on what year the student enrolled, with lower rate increases for recent cohorts.

New Ecampus undergraduates will have a 1.2% increase in tuition, while tuition for non-Oregon resident graduate students rise 3.9%.

Students attending professional graduate programs, such as veterinary medicine and pharmacy in Corvallis and physical therapy in Bend, will see a 3.9% increase.

There will be no tuition bumps for graduate students who are Oregon residents or attending Ecampus.

Student incidental fees in Corvallis will increase to $23.97 per quarter, and $10 per quarter in Bend.

The matriculation fee will not increase.

