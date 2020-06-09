Eight people injured in Highway 20 crash west of Philomath

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eight people were taken to local hospitals after a head-on, multiple vehicle crash on Highway 20 about five miles west of Philomath on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Two people were ejected from vehicles, the news release states.

Those involved have not been identified at this time.

Deputies from BCSO responded to the crash at 12:09 p.m.

Both lanes of travel on Highway 20 will be closed until at least 4 p.m. while the BCSO crash team investigates, according to the news release.

There is no indication that alcohol or drugs was a factor in the crash.

Those who witnessed the incident should contact BCSO Sgt. David Iverson at 541-766-6858 or david.iverson@co.benton.or.us.

