Eight Republican candidates for governor to attend Corvallis forum

Eight Republicans running for governor in the 2022 primary election are scheduled to appear at a Wednesday forum in Corvallis.

The event is billed as a chance for the public to meet the candidates and ask questions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is your chance to get to know the candidates on a personal level and bring up the issues that are important to you, your family, and your business,” a news release from the Benton County branch of the Oregon GOP states.

The eight contenders expected are oncologist Bud Pierce; mayor of Sandy, Oregon, Stan Pulliam; Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten; Medford microchip business owner Jessica Gomez; CEO of YouWalk Today — a business that makes combination walker/wheelchairs — Paul Romero; Alsea School District Superintendent Marc Thielman; Albany Army veteran John Fosdick; and Republican political consultant Bridget Barton.

The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Corvallis, 1400 NW Ninth St. While it’s free to attend, folks must RSVP ahead of time by visiting www.bentongop.org. Questions must also be submitted ahead of time by emailing bentongop@gmail.com and they will be asked of candidates during a designated questioning period. Dessert and refreshments will be served.

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1