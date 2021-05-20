Elected officials review HOPE board recommendations

The Corvallis City Council and the Benton County Board of Commissioners heard the final recommendations of an advisory board on homelessness at a virtual work session Thursday.
The Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE) has been working in the recommendations since December, 2019, although the group took a four-month hiatus early last year because of the pandemic.
Key questions raised by the participants were how to move forward on the recommendations and which elected body would be the one to take the lead on the 12 suggestions.
Councilors and commissioners reached consensus that each body will look to accept the recommendations, work with its staff internally on “taking the lead” issues and then meet again July 1 to consider next steps, including the adoption of a plan to move forward with. The City Council might review possible acceptance of the recommendations as early as its June 7 meeting, said Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber.
The one hour, 45-minute session (once the usual GoToWebinar technical hiccups had been resolved) focused more on the process of working with the recommendations rather than the substance of the suggestions themselves.
Nevertheless, the familiar theme of camping came up, as it does in most city and HOPE meetings on homelessness.
Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis said she prefers micro shelters, but she also noted that Safe Camp on West Hills Road IS a managed camp but with shelters rather than tents.
“I do not want unmanaged camping next year,” Ellis said.
Another recommendation calls for building 160 units of permanent supportive housing (PSH) in the next eight years.
“What we’re all aiming for is permanent housing,” said Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot, “but we’ll need transitional steps. Shelters can’t fill the entire need because of the demand. It’s not either or. We should look at this as a continuum and work on many problems at the same time. You can’t work on just PSH if there is no way to get there.”
Fellow Commissioner Nancy Wyse said managed camping is better than unmanaged camping and that she preferred it not be in tents. But she also noted that the HOPE recommendation that kept camping in the toolbox passed on a 14-4 vote (all of the others are approved unanimously).
“If we are building 150 units of PSH in eight years what else are we doing in the meantime?” she asked.
“What is it going to look like in eight years,” asked Ward 8 Councilor Ed Junkins. “It’s not going to make the spectrum go away. What about people who want to remain in tents? Are we making assumptions that will have unintended consequences? Not everyone is the same. Not everyone wants to be in a house. What would happen if we had 150 houses right now?”
Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers asked if any of the recommendations looked at the issue of employment. Others noted that there are people living in tents who have jobs and that there are people who also are unemployable.
Julie Arena, the program coordinator for HOPE, said that the jobs issue could be part of the work the board takes up in its next phase, starting May 26.
Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard noted the wide range of constituencies that are dealing with the challenge of homelessness.
“It’s not just the county and the city of Corvallis. It’s the county and the cities in the county,” he said. “We have to look at that, too. All of the resources can’t go into Corvallis. How do we bring other cities into the conversation?”
Ward 4 Councilor Gabe Shepherd and others also noted that the joint city-county work might wind up requiring more than just the July 1 meeting.
