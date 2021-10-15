Election 2021: Corvallis to decide 3 charter amendments

Corvallis voters are facing three city charter amendments on the November ballot. And although charter changes are not usually controversial, backers of the three measures are taking no chances.
A political action committee called Good Governance Corvallis has formed to promote the three initiatives, led by Ward 4 Councilor Gabe Shepherd (a PAC director) and Mayor Biff Traber (treasurer for the PAC).
The group has raised approximately $1,150 and has spent $900 on statements for the voters’ pamphlet in favor of the three measures. No statements were filed against any of the measures.
“Right now we are keeping the additional $250 in reserve in case any need arises, and we don't have intention of doing additional fundraising,” Shepherd said. “The PAC is currently filed in support of the three charter amendments. We left the name more general just in case additional, city-related items pop up in the future which might require support.”
Here is a look at the three measures, all of which were forwarded to the Nov. 2 ballot by unanimous votes of the Corvallis City Council:
Measure 2-132
This measure would create an appointments process for filling vacancies on the City Council. Currently, a special election must be held when vacancies occur.
The issue has come up three times in recent years. Mark Page moved out of Ward 8 in May of 2018, but he was able to retain his seat until the next election, in November 2018, installed Ed Junkins. Bill Glassmire left Ward 7 in August, 2019, for health reasons. He was replaced by Paul Shaffer, who was elected in a five-way race in November, 2019. The city paid the cost of that election because it came outside the usual state ballot cycle.
Junkins then left in June to take a position at his alma mater, the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.
Tracey Yee, a former council candidate in Ward 8 and former chair of the city's Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board, is running unopposed to replace Junkins. Absent a massive write-in campaign, Yee will be sworn in at the first council session after the vote is certified, perhaps as early as Nov. 15. Yee already is participating in some city meetings to help get her up to speed on the issues.
In all three cases either Ward 8 or Ward 7 residents spent months without representation. And the council was reduced to eight members, making ties more likely.
The approach in the charter amendment would call for filling vacancies within 60 days via a council vote after nominations from the ward and a public hearing.
The goal of Measure 2-132, according to the statement in the pamphlet, “will be to limit the amount of time a ward is without direct representation on the council, vital during controversial votes and issues.”
Shepherd said that the biggest challenge of the PAC “is getting residents comfortable with the appointments at the council level. It’s an extremely common process for city councils, and we even have it in town,” referring to the Corvallis School Board's approach.
“People will have a voice in who represents them since nominations would still come from the ward and there would be a required public hearing," Shepherd added. "When people hear that appointments save money, allow for expedient representation, and require opportunity for public input, I believe they will vote ‘yes.’
“Also, since Corvallis has two-year terms, it will not be long until that replacement stands for election.”
Measure 2-131
This measure would change the recruiting process for the city manager position. Currently, the charter requires an opening be filled within six months, a challenging task in modern municipal hiring.
If the measure passes, the mandate changes to two years and extends the amount of time someone can serve in an interim role.
The issue came up in Corvallis before Mark Shepard was hired to replace Jim Patterson. Patterson left in August 2013, with Shepard assuming the position in May 2015. The recruitment required two candidate pools, with city Finance Director Nancy Brewer serving as city manager pro tem and then interim city manager because the city had to act once six months had passed.
“I think the biggest challenge,” Shepherd said, “is informing people why six months is too short and two years is not too long. Six months seems like a long time but, in the public sector, it's not as long as it seems.
“I invite people to look at OSU's current presidential situation. This process has been extensive, both the time it took to find Mr. Alexander and the time it is taking to find his replacement. The city needs to make sure we have the right candidate for our community who will be with us for years to come. That's near impossible to do in six months.”
Measure 2-133
This measures calls for changes in pronoun use in the charter to update the document to modern usage and also remove ambiguity.
“When possible,” said the Good Governance Corvallis PAC statement in the pamphlet, “gender specific and binary pronouns would be replaced with the noun, title or position from the same sentence, paragraph or section. Where using a pronoun is necessary, the pronouns ‘they’ or ‘their’ are used as the singular non-gender specific pronoun.”
The charter as currently composed has 30 such instances.
Shepherd called the measure “a common-sense, simple adjustment” and predicted that it will pass easily.
