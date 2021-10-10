Election 2021: Series of races in Linn and Benton counties

There also is the question of whether Mill City should allow the sale and production of cannabis within city limits. If Measure 22-188 passes the city would collect tax revenue of 3% on all marijuana sales in town. Only voters within Mill City will have that question on their ballots.

The same goes for property owners who are part of the Stayton Rural Fire Protection District, which is asking voters to decide on Measure 24-459, which calls for a property tax rate of about 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to fund fire services. The district serves areas of Linn County, including Lyons, so only those voters will see the measure on their ballots.

Linn County voter rolls picked up a bit since last fall, though both parties say dips in their numbers and data shows that more eligible voters flocked to the non-affiliated category. Last fall, there 93,908 eligible voters, compared to a total of 95,471 so far this year. That number is subject to change, however, since the deadline to register is Tuesday.

There were 22,817 registered Democrats in Linn County last fall, compared to 22,424 this year. Republican voter rolls dropped to 32,696 from 33,337 last year. The share of non-affiliated voters increased from 31,300 to 33,459.

Benton County