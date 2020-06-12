Election filing deadlines loom

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All nine Corvallis City Council seats will be up for grabs Nov. 3 and incumbents and challengers can pick up their packets July 13.

Key criteria for candidates is that they must be registered to vote in Corvallis, live in the ward that they hope to represent and must have resided in Corvallis for at least one year.

Councilors serve two-year terms. Mayor Biff Traber is serving in his second four-year term. He was re-elected in 2018 and will not be on the ballot in the fall.

There will be at least one new councilor. Nancy Wyse, who is finishing her second term in Ward 6, will not seek re-election. Instead, she is the Democratic candidate on the ballot for the Benton County Board of Commissioners seat being vacated by Annabelle Jaramillo.

City Recorder Carla Holzworth plans to hold an informational webinar sometime in mid-July to discuss city resources; roles of the council, mayor, city manager, city attorney, municipal judge, staff, and volunteers; and expectations and skills needed to be an effective councilor. When the date is finalized, a link to register for the webinar will be available on the city website's election information page.

Councilor election packets, which includes forms and deadlines, will be available at https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/cm/page/election-information. Those with questions should call Holzworth at 541-766-6729, Ext. 5075 or email Carla.holzworth@corvallisoregon.gov.

