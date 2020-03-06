Brown prepares executive order to cut Oregon's climate impacts

Asked whether climate legislation could still come down the pike next year, or in a special session, Dembrow said he thought it was “too soon to say.”

“I think we would want to see how the executive orders are working,” he added. “My understanding is that we do want to go at this in a more comprehensive way than the executive orders allow.”

Ultimately, he said, he wants to see the Legislature act itself.

“I'm hoping that we can do that, either in a special session or in a 2021 session, but I'm confident that at some point it will get there,” Dembrow said.

Meanwhile, Renew Oregon continues to prepare measures for the November ballot while waiting to see what Brown and legislators do. One measure would cap greenhouse gas emissions and the other would require that all of the state’s energy come from renewable sources by 2045.

Legislative leaders say climate is a key priority. Speaking on the House floor before effectively ending the legislative session on Thursday, Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, said lawmakers “must take climate action this year.”