Oregon GOP U.S. Senate candidates debate in Corvallis

Oregon Republicans running for U.S. Senate promised they will retire the state's senior U.S. Senator at a Benton County GOP debate Thursday night, March 31.

Seven Republicans and two Democrats are running against longtime Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who joined the U.S. Senate in 1996.

Those Republicans are Robert Fleming, a property manager from Gresham; Ibra Taher, a self-employed philosophy teacher from Eugene; Chris Christensen, a financial adviser from Beaverton; and Prineville Mayor Jason Beebe, a regional services manager for a data center.

Leading the race in terms of fundraising are motel owner Darin Harbick from Blue River; Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer from John Day; and financial adviser Jo Rae Perkins from Albany.

On Thursday night, six of the GOP candidates convened at Corvallis Elk Lodge to make their case. Absent from the debate was Fleming, who was scheduled to attend the event.

Based on a straw poll conducted by the Benton County GOP at Thursday night's debate, Harbick walked away as the preferred candidate among voting members of the audience, receiving 33 ballots out of 40 total over three rounds of voting.

Palmer followed in the poll with 30 ballots total, Perkins finished with 16, Beebe with 14, Taher with 13 and Christensen with seven.

Immigration

Each of the candidates said they would help secure the U.S. border with Mexico to curb what they said are influxes of crime related to mass immigration.

According to the American Immigration Council, Oregon was home to 110,000 undocumented immigrants in 2016, amounting to 2% of the state's population. In 2018, one out of 10 Oregonians were immigrants, documented or otherwise, the council reports.

Palmer speculated that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid and increasingly popular street drug, will flood the state unless the country tightens its borders.

In 2020, Oregon saw 472 fentanyl overdoses and 473 more between January and August of 2021, based on data from Kaiser Permanente.

Palmer said he supports immigrants entering the U.S. "the right way." He did not suggest reforms to reduce the red tape in the process.

"It takes time, it takes money, but it can be done legally and our federal representatives right now are our enemy on the southern border," Palmer said.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reported in February it's reviewing more than 9.5 million pending immigration applications, a 66% increase since 2019.

Beebe, an Iraq War veteran, said he would speed up the process for waiting applicants like his Iraqi interpreter.

Other candidates vowed to increase funding for the U.S. Border Patrol and complete former President Donald Trump's southern border wall.

"If our government, including Mitch McConnell, can vote to send $14 billion to Ukraine, but we can't spend $15 billion on our fences to secure our country, we have a problem," Perkins said.

The environment

The candidates also discussed rolling back environmental laws to shore up Oregon's economy.

Harbick blamed the federal Endangered Species Act for choking the state's farmland of natural resources. Endangered species like the Klamath River's sucker fish, he said, are putting undue burdens on local farmers in need of more water sources.

"The federal government doesn't know what's best for Klamath," Harbick said. "The farmers, they tell me, 'We want to work our fields.'"

Palmer said he wants to expand Oregon's gas pipelines and build electric cogeneration plants statewide. The profits, he said, would be reinvested in job training and college scholarships.

"That thins the forest, that creates jobs, that produces electricity that you sell back onto the open market," Palmer said.

Christensen and Beebe proposed federal funding for Oregon cisterns under the condition they be run by local authorities.

Education

When asked how they would rein in the U.S. Department of Education, the candidates vowed to defund it at some level. Taher went a step farther.

"My bill will be one sentence long," Taher said. "Abolish the U.S. Department of Education."

Christensen voiced support for community block grants for charter schools or what he called the federal government's preferable role in education.

Much of the debate was spent decrying critical race theory, an academic movement examining the impacts of systemic racism in society.

Beebe said the theory, which is not taught in K-12 classrooms, is "breeding racism" and grossly unnecessary.

"I teach my kids to be respectful to everyone," Beebe said. "You do not treat someone badly, no matter what they are, who they are, what they believe and anything that they choose to do."

The candidates shared similar sentiments about transgender curriculum, branding it as offensive leftist propaganda.

Election security

Candidates also promised to clamp down on supposed cases of mass voter fraud.

Perkins said ballots should include a QR code matching voter ID numbers on voter ballots along with their corresponding envelopes.

As the Oregon GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in 2020, Perkins has made unsubstantiated claims the 2020 U.S. Senate race and the 2020 U.S. presidential election were marred by election fraud.

She also attended the Jan. 6 insurrection which led to her expulsion from the Albany Human Relations Commission in 2021. Perkins has called her removal unjustified.

Beebe proposed precinct committee persons should supervise live ballot counting and that all ballots be counted by hand without ballot counting machines of any kind.

"A senator in the federal government shouldn't have anything to do with elections," Beebe said. "Election integrity needs to be done at a local level."

Oregon's primary election will be held on May 17. Ballots sent by mail must be postmarked by election day. Ballots deposited in an official drop box must be received by 8 p.m. Election Day.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

