District 11 contenders want COVID-19 relief, education funding, better healthcare across the aisle

Glaser, 33, said she wants to find more ways to help underfunded schools, rather than “slapping Band-Aids” on such a consistent issue.

“It’s really hard to legislate out of Salem something that will work for every school district,” she said, noting Central Linn schools in Halsey as an example. “No school ever has enough money. ‘Why is that?’ would be the big question.”

Glaser added that trade schools need more love. Having taken that option herself, she said students should be aware that trade schools are viable options as much as any university.

“I 100% know that universities have (their) place and I’m completely behind universities,” Glaser said. But, students should know that they “don’t have to go through that four-year university before they decide that they want to do something different.”

Especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both candidates emphasized ensuring their constituents have reasonable access to healthcare. Wilde took a keen interest in helping people in the middle class who still lack coverage.

“I grew up on Medicaid and it kept me healthy so I could go to school and be what I wanted to be,” Wilde said. “We still lack affordable coverage for people who make slightly too much money.”