Philomath ballot measure could alter elected official terms and eligibility requirements

A measure on Philomath voters’ ballots offers the possibility of new term lengths, term limits, election cycles and eligibility requirements for the mayor and City Council members.

If voters favor it, Measure 2-126 would adjust the Philomath City Charter to allow for staggered elections of councilors — three of the six Council seats would be up for grabs every two years — and change term lengths for councilors and the mayor from two to four years.

Currently, according to the Charter, each of these positions are decided, begin and end at the same time.

“Right now what happens is that, if all council positions are filled with new people, they don’t have the institutional knowledge of what has happened before,” said councilman Doug Edmonds, who is running against fellow councilman Chas Jones for mayor. “Typically, that doesn’t happen, but it could happen.”

According to Edmonds, no event in particular prompted this would-be protective measure against a Council full of newbies. Rather, Edmonds said he and his colleagues “recognized as a council that this would be a good change” when the suggestion came about from a special committee assembled to examine term limits, which he also sat on.