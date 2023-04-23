Editor's note: So that voters can compare the candidates on hot-button issues in education, both locally and on a larger scale, Mid-Valley Media sent out a questionnaire to all the candidates running for the Corvallis School District's school board.

Name: Chris Hawkins (she/her)

Age: None given

Current occupation: Retired educator, substitute teacher, consultant

Any previous/current elected offices held: None

While this seat is nonpartisan, education has become a political hot potato, therefore, we believe it’s fair to ask, party affiliation: Democrat

What experience, professionally, academically or from a volunteer basis, do you have that speaks specifically to K-12 education?

I worked over 30 years in education, an elementary teacher and most recently as the crisis response coordinator for CSD. I have worked with broad coalitions to support all kids.

Are you happy with the direction the school district is heading?

Yes, I am aligned with the district’s commitment to equity and ensuring that all kids can learn.

Which areas are room for improvement, both academically and facilities-wise?

Academically: Expand the district’s Career and Technical Education program. Facilities: A welcome center/food pantry at the new Harding Center.

What can the district do to support the improvement of English learners and special education students?

Continue to ensure that English language learners and students in special education are included in every learning opportunity with their peers. We need to continue to leverage and expand on the success of our Dual Language Immersion program. I will fight to ensure the district does its best to mitigate the ongoing federal underfunding of special education under IDEA.

What can the district do to improve the graduation rate?

The district’s support programs meet students where they are at to address diverse needs such as poverty, behavior, and mental health challenges, resulting in the Corvallis School District having a graduation rate higher than the state average. Expanded career and technical programs to provide alternative pathways for students.

Are you essentially on board with the state’s educational standards?

State standards are important, but I believe we need to continue to look at each child’s pathway to success.

Do you believe the district was transparent about recent complaints from middle school teachers about student violence? What do you propose as solutions from a policy standpoint?

Communication can always be improved and we do need to listen to staff about their concerns. I know firsthand that 509J has a good process to assess threats and create safety plans. As we continue to support students with challenges, I will advocate for a collaborative approach that includes student, family and educator voices in governance.

Do you support the state’s age minimum of 15 years for a person to seek medical services without parental consent?

Yes.

Would you support a student health center on campus?

Yes, our current school based health clinic and districtwide mental health program has been successful in reducing barriers for students and families in accessing essential care.

Do you agree with state law that requires students be able to participate in school sports and use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity?

Yes, those laws have increased student safety by allowing students to express their gender.

How much parental input should there be with respect to curriculum, facilities and library books, and how would you balance parents who disagree?

There are policies and procedures in place already that provide families and the community opportunities to give input on every aspect of schools. As a school board member I will fight to ensure the district includes a wide range of voices, especially students, in decision making and evaluation of programs.

Do you believe your district should ban certain books that are currently being used, and if so, which ones?

No. Our district has a robust process for reviewing media for use in instruction and libraries.

Are your district schools safe enough with respect to a potential shooter? What would you do to safeguard students more?

No one can 100% ensure there won’t be a school shooting. CSD has implemented best practices known to ensure kids and staff are safe. This is a key passion for me, and as a school board member I will continue to focus on the safety of students and staff.

What does the phrase CRT mean to you? Do you believe it is taught in your school district? If you believe that it is and you want to take steps to ensure that it is not, what do you propose?

CRT is commonly understood, both in popular media and in higher education, to mean critical race theory. CRT is typically taught in college-level ethnic studies and is not included in Corvallis School District curriculum.

Do you have eyes on higher office?

No.

If you have one, what’s your favorite podcast?

Brene Brown's Unlocking Us.

