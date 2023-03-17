Five people will run for four open seats on the Corvallis School District school board in May.

However, because three of the positions have single candidates, only one of the races represents a contest. Here's how it plays out:

Two of the incumbents, Tina Baker and Vincent Adams, have decided not to run for reelection.

Newcomers Chris Hawkins and Steven Castellano are vying for Baker’s seat.

Hawkins is a substitute teacher and project consultant for the school district, according to his filing document. He previously served as a student support specialist.

According to his filing document, Castellano identifies as Hispanic and volunteers at the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center and Pathfinder Clubhouse.

Terese Jones and Sarah Finger Finger McDonald are running unopposed for reelection in their current seats.

Judah Largent, an attorney and partner at Corvallis-based Riddell & Largent, is running unopposed for Adams' seat.