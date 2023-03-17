There are two seats up for grabs in the May 16 election for the Philomath School District Board of Directors, both contested.

One incumbent faces a challenger and two candidates have filed for a seat that’s being vacated. The remaining three positions are held until June 2025. Board terms are four years.

Position 5 Director Karen Skinkis, a practice manager at a medical office, filed for reelection to the board, on which she’s served since 2019. She’s challenged by Sandi Hering, a retired veterinary technician and political newcomer.

Position 2 is currently held by Director Christopher McMorran, who was elected to the Philomath City Council in November. His school board term expires in June.

Ryan Cheeke, a self-employed farmer and rancher as well as current committee member of the Farm Service Agency, will face Steven King, a retired tech worker citing the National Forum on Education Statistics as prior governmental experience.

