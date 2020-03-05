State legislative session implodes

Courtney vowed to try to take away the ability to deny a quorum through walkouts.

“I'm going to make it clear: you're not going to walk out of the Legislature in terms of sessions," Courtney said. "You're not, because we are going to have to find a way, tragically, to have legislations or constitutional amendments that stop it."

Kotek accused the Republicans of violating their constitutional duty of voting on bills on the House floor.

“We have been held hostage by a small group of elected representatives,” she said as the 2020 session ended early.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We will not reconvene on the House floor," Kotek said. "Instead, we must pursue a different path to address the most urgent health and safety needs facing our state.”

She and Courtney, both Democrats, expect a short session to be called to deal with some critical issues. A committee would deal with emergency funding on Monday in the Statehouse.