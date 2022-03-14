May 17 election: Who's running to represent Linn, Benton counties in statehouse

State Sen. Sara Gelser-Blouin and state Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis will see new primary challengers in their bids for reelection this spring.

Oregon Senate District 8

Valerie Draper Woldeit, an art and food teacher from Albany, is challenging Gelser-Blouin for Oregon's 8th Senate District, which spans Corvallis, Albany, Philomath, Millersburg and Tangent.

Woldeit, a Republican, is a former substitute teacher for Albany Christian School and Salem Academy, her election filings with the state show.

She is up against two-term state Sen. Gelser-Blouin, a Democrat. Gelser-Blouin has advocated for homeless service grants, overtime pay for farm workers and stricter standards for keeping children in psychiatric treatment facilities.

She represented Linn and Benton Counties as a state representative from 2005 to 2015 until elected to the Oregon Senate

Gelser-Blouin works for the Oregon Department of Human Services as a coordinator for families and children with disabilities and as an instructor at the Family Resources Department at Linn-Benton Community College.

Her current term in the Oregon Senate expires on Jan. 9.

Both Woldeit and Gelser-Blouin are running unopposed in their parties' respective primary elections.

Oregon House District 15

Benjamin Watts, a stay-at-home dad from Albany, is running against Boshart Davis for District 15, which spans Albany, Millersburg and Tangent.

Based on filings with the Oregon Secretary of State's office, Watts is a former web and service desk manager at Samaritan Health Services. A Democrat, he once served on the Greater Albany Public Schools Budget Committee.

Boshart Davis, a Republican, is a farmer and the owner of Boshart Trucking who assumed office in 2019. She is the vice president of International Sales at BOSSCO Trading and has worked with the Albany Chamber of Commerce and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

During her tenure, Boshart Davis has sponsored legislation ranging from workplace protections for hospital staff and tax exemptions for low-income families and seniors.

Boshart Davis's current term in the Oregon House expires on Jan. 9.

Watts and Boshart Davis are running unopposed in their respective parties' primaries.

The primary

March 16 is the deadline for candidates to file voters' pamphlet statements for the 2022 primary election.

Oregon's 2022 primary election will be held on May 17. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

Ballots deposited in an official election drop box must also be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

