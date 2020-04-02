Emergency service chiefs update residents

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden and Albany Fire Chief Shane Wooton appeared on the city's latest outreach platform — a Facebook live Q&A — on Wednesday to answer residents' questions.

And the pair had one request of their own: please stay home.

"We're asking you to stay home, save lives," Wooton said, citing the current order from Gov. Kate Brown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. "I can't say that enough."

The departments have altered the way they interact with the public as part of the effort to slow the spread. Both Harnden and Wooton told residents on Wednesday that crews will be arriving in protective gear including googles and various types of masks.

Likewise, APD officers have taken to asking residents to step outside to talk and arrest procedures have changes as well. The department now sanitizes their vehicles in between each transport.

Staffing, Harnden said, is steady and the department has fielded a few complaints related to Brown's stay at home order.

"We try to approach that from an education standpoint first," she said noting that the department was issuing warnings before enforcement. "It has to be taken seriously," she said.