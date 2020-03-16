Emergency services alter protocols amid COVID-19

Law enforcement and emergency services around the county announced on Monday that they would be taking extra precautions as COVID-19 cases continued to be reported in surrounding communities.
Lebanon Fire District said on Monday that none of its emergency service personnel had shown symptoms of the virus despite having come in contact with an individual who later tested positive.
Crews, the district said, had recently responded to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home where at least nine people have since tested positive for COVID-19.
"All district personnel are following strict personal protection equipment guidelines from Lebanon Fire District policy and the Centers for Disease Control and are taking extra precautions to protect themselves and their patients from exposure," a statement from the district read. Precautions also included increasing cleaning of district vehicles and equipment.
Albany Fire Department is also taking extra precautions according to the department. Ambulances are cleaned between patients and the department acquired equipment that sanitizes the vehicles completely with a 20-minute process similar to a commercial bug bomb.
All emergency services in the area are utilizing personal protection equipment as well.
"The public should understand that this additional PPE (gowns, facemasks, eye protection, etc.) is solely a precautionary measure to protect our responders and the public from any exposure or potential cross-exposure," the LFD statement read.
It also noted that Linn County Sheriff's Office emergency dispatch are screening 911 calls for possible COVID-19 exposure or symptoms to allow emergency responders to prepare for possible contact.
"We're trying to be safe," said Captain Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department.
On Monday, the department announced the closure of its public lobby and that officers would transition to handling as much business via phone as possible.
"It's still business as usual but the majority of the contact may be by phone," Liles said. "If you call the police, you'll still get service."
Liles said officers would continue to respond to in-progress calls and emergency calls but procedures surrounding interaction during those calls have change.
"Normally we would shake hands and say, 'I'm Captain Liles.' That's not going to happen anymore," he said.
Officers may also ask people to speak with them outside rather than inside their homes.
"We're still responding to calls," Liles said. "We ask people to be patient and know we're going to be using social distancing."