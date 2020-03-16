Emergency services alter protocols amid COVID-19

Law enforcement and emergency services around the county announced on Monday that they would be taking extra precautions as COVID-19 cases continued to be reported in surrounding communities.

Lebanon Fire District said on Monday that none of its emergency service personnel had shown symptoms of the virus despite having come in contact with an individual who later tested positive.

Crews, the district said, had recently responded to the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home where at least nine people have since tested positive for COVID-19.

"All district personnel are following strict personal protection equipment guidelines from Lebanon Fire District policy and the Centers for Disease Control and are taking extra precautions to protect themselves and their patients from exposure," a statement from the district read. Precautions also included increasing cleaning of district vehicles and equipment.

Albany Fire Department is also taking extra precautions according to the department. Ambulances are cleaned between patients and the department acquired equipment that sanitizes the vehicles completely with a 20-minute process similar to a commercial bug bomb.

All emergency services in the area are utilizing personal protection equipment as well.