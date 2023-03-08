The Oregon State University Empty Bowls Project will hold a fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at McNary Dining Hall, 1300 SW Jefferson Way in Corvallis.

Cost of entry is on a sliding scale of $5 to $20, and the first 100 attendees are guaranteed a handmade bowl in addition to a simple soup dinner. Attendees can also participate in a silent auction, which features items and experiences from local artisans and businesses.

The Empty Bowls Project is a community- and student-led event with the goal of generating funds for two community nonprofit entities: the Oregon State University Food Pantry, and Fresh and Local First.

The Oregon State Food Pantry provides sustenance not only to students facing food insecurity but the greater Corvallis community as well. Fresh and Local First is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports SNAP matches at farmers markets in Benton and Linn counties.