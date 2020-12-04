Enchanted Forest announces it can stay afloat due to community donations

A mid-valley theme park that was in need of some monetary magic in October appears to have gotten it from the generosity of individual donors.

The Enchanted Forest, a family-owned fairytale land has fundraised over $360,000 — out of a goal of half a million — on GoFundMe since Oct. 26, when the owners announced they were in financial trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“That is 6,500 people that have donated, which is just amazing,” said Susan Vaslev, co-owner and daughter of Enchanted Forest’s founder, Roger Tofte, in a video announcement. “That has allowed us to pay bills, pay utilities, pay taxes, pay insurance, pay payroll for those who are still working, and it's allowed us to do the winter things that have to be done in order for us to open again in the spring, which is still in the plans.”

The park’s usual peak season was chopped when Oregon shut down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the family was given clearance to reopen in June, the park’s capacity was greatly reduced from the thousands to a mere 250 people, including staff.

The Democrat-Herald reported in October that, after getting support through the federal Payroll Protection Program and other available COVID-19-influenced avenues, the family resorted to seeking out local donations.