Enchanted Forest announces it can stay afloat due to community donations

A mid-valley theme park that was in need of some monetary magic in October appears to have gotten it from the generosity of individual donors.
The Enchanted Forest, a family-owned fairytale land has fundraised over $360,000 — out of a goal of half a million — on GoFundMe since Oct. 26, when the owners announced they were in financial trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“That is 6,500 people that have donated, which is just amazing,” said Susan Vaslev, co-owner and daughter of Enchanted Forest’s founder, Roger Tofte, in a video announcement. “That has allowed us to pay bills, pay utilities, pay taxes, pay insurance, pay payroll for those who are still working, and it's allowed us to do the winter things that have to be done in order for us to open again in the spring, which is still in the plans.”
The park’s usual peak season was chopped when Oregon shut down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the family was given clearance to reopen in June, the park’s capacity was greatly reduced from the thousands to a mere 250 people, including staff.
The Democrat-Herald reported in October that, after getting support through the federal Payroll Protection Program and other available COVID-19-influenced avenues, the family resorted to seeking out local donations.
It took only two days for the amusement park to raise over $180,000 in microdonations.
Tuesday’s announcement, posted to YouTube, included 90-year-old Tofte and his two daughters commemorating the GoFundMe hitting the $350,000 mark. The donation site as of Friday afternoon totals $362,572.
“We are also being very proactive in other ways to also bring in funds to make it through,” Vaslev added.
Those efforts include making more merchandise available on the park’s online store, a Buy a Brick program and an online auction of memorabilia.
“It's just so amazing the help we've been given,” Vaslev said. “We appreciate it and we could not do this without you.”
For more information on Enchanted Forest’s history and how to donate, visit enchantedforest.com/fund-raising-efforts.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
