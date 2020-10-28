Enchanted Forest in need of community magic to stay afloat

“We have to get creative,” Vaslev said. “After this, it’s bank loans. We’ve taken bank loans out before for projects, but then the project is done and you can recoup the money by selling more tickets. This is taking loans out and not having a way to continue bringing in revenue to pay it.”

The park, Vaslev said, normally operates in the black. But this year, it’s had to lay off employees, and the usual 200 seasonal workers brought on during the summer dwindled down to 70.

“We’re in debt,” she said. “We had no debt and now it’s accumulating really fast because we have no income until we open again and we, a gut feeling, don’t think we’ll be back to normal without COVID by March. Now property taxes are due.”

When the park does reopen in March, more bills will pile up and, depending on COVID-19 restrictions, revenues still might not be covering expenses.

So the family is hoping the community will chip in, either by donating to the GoFundMe campaign or ordering gift cards and then tearing them up.