Enchanted Forest reopens Saturday

After delaying its reopening two weeks ago due to online threats, the Enchanted Forest announced that it will reopen this weekend. Park managers called the news “fantastic,” “wonderful” and, fittingly, “magical.”
The beloved theme park in Turner, just south of Salem, was supposed to reopen on May 22, but online threats over the mask-wearing policy that would be enforced there lead the park’s owners to reconsider. The guidelines used by Enchanted Forest, which required masks of attendees at all times unless they showed verification of vaccination status, were in line with the state’s guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19.
“We think that the mask policies from the governor were still so new … we think a lot of people thought we were just making up those rules,” said co-owner Susan Vaslev. “I think there’s been time for people to realize we weren’t making those rules … and we are now just simplifying our rules.”
The park’s new guidance reflects the change in outdoor mask requirements handed down by the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, attendees will not be required to wear masks outdoors, though face coverings are still required in indoor settings for those who are over the age of 5 and who aren’t actively eating or drinking. The requirements will no longer make any distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
Other policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include groups being limited to eight people or less. Ticketholders will also be assigned specific times to enter the park to discourage throngs of people forming near the entrances. Those who arrive ahead of their scheduled time are encouraged to wait in their vehicles, according to the park’s website.
The park was not only held to a fraction of its normal attendance last year due to COVID-19, it also suffered severe damage from the February ice storms. Falling trees and debris damaged some attractions and the roofs of several structures. Some attractions may still be closed due to the damage and to limit the risk of COVID spread.
To help the park weather the uncertainty, individuals from all over Oregon pitched in by donating to a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $450,000 for the Enchanted Forest. Now, the park's owners are hoping Saturday's reopening will help them bounce back financially.
“We really want to thank all our supporters for helping us through this,” Vaslev said. “We’re still obviously in debt from everything that happened, but we wouldn’t even still be here if we didn’t have all this support from our community.”
For two weeks, the park will only operate on weekends and at reduced capacity, but managers say park staff will aim to reopen full-time by July. As COVID cases continue to decrease throughout the country, the amount of attendees allowed in the park may also increase accordingly.
“We expect to be able to continue opening up more of our attractions as the summer goes on,” Vaslev said.
Importantly, all tickets must be purchased in advance via the park’s website, enchantedforest.com. There will be no walk-up admission to the park.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.