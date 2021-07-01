End of the trail: Lebanon group seeks more projects

Construction of the Old Mill Trail in Lebanon is under way.

When completed, this 4,100-foot section of trail will connect the existing trail system between Gill’s Landing and Riverview Park.

The paved trail will be a jewel in Lebanon’s trail system featuring an 11-foot-wide paved trail with lighting, benches, viewing areas and interpretative signage.

Rod Sell, one of longtime leaders of Build Lebanon Trails, is very excited about the Old Mill Trail and is proud that the organization has raised nearly $1 million in private funding to make the project possible.

But he is frustrated because no additional trail projects are ready to start. Build Lebanon Trails has plans for an extensive, interconnected trail system and its goal is to complete at least one section per year. Currently, no projects are ready to begin in 2022.

“Right now, we don’t have any place to build a trail. We don’t have any right-of-ways or easements that enable us to build trails. We need to have two shovel-ready trail projects on the shelf, ready to go,” Sell said.